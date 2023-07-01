J2 Capital Management Inc Buys 499 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VZ opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

