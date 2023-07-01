First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 3,288 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

NYSE EL opened at $196.38 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

