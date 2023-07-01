First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 4,424 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,212 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,418 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,039,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

