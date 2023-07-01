First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 593 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,107,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $6,702,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $195.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.60 and a 200 day moving average of $198.98.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

