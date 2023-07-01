Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 15,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 167,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 736,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The company has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

