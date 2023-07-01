First Hawaiian Bank Buys 375 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $104.34 on Friday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average is $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

