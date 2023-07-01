Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $147.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.90. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

