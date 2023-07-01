First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after buying an additional 1,004,286 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $98.52 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -209.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.68.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

