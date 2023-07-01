Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Position Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on TPX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE TPX opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

