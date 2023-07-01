First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 183.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CVE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

CVE opened at $16.98 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

