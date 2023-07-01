First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BX opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

