First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of XEL opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.