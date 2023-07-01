First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.11 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.56 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

