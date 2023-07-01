Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after acquiring an additional 364,102 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $23.02 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.