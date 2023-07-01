FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $423.02 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.89 and its 200 day moving average is $262.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

