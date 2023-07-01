MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $815,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 141,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 11,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 848,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,109. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $120.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

