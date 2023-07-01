Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 141,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 11,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $120.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 848,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,109. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

