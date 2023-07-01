Vigilare Wealth Management Has $410,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 848,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,109. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

