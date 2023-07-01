Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $423.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.70.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

