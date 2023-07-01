Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,205 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of SBA Communications worth $41,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.21.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $231.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $215.11 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.73 and a 200 day moving average of $260.05.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

