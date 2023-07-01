Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.71% of Littelfuse worth $46,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,986,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Stock Up 2.0 %

LFUS opened at $291.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $293.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.50. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $732,916.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $732,916.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,525 shares of company stock worth $2,474,621. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.