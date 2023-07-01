Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 388.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 769,278 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of American International Group worth $48,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of AIG opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

