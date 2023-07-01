Nordea Investment Management AB Has $48.71 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,741 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.16% of Prudential Financial worth $48,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $88.22 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 980.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.