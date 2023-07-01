Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,907 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.41% of Watsco worth $50,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,330,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,598,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock opened at $381.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.00. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

