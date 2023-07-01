Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $53,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $256.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.