Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 96,621 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $54,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXPI stock opened at $204.68 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $205.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.29.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

