FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.36% of FactSet Research Systems worth $56,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $4,152,832. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $400.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.