Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.20% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CMF opened at $56.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $58.00.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

