Tiaa Fsb Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in McKesson by 566.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 307,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,636,000 after acquiring an additional 261,693 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $3,039,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $12,581,657. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $427.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $315.78 and a 1 year high of $429.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.