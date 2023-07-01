Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,160 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

