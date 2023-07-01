Tiaa Fsb Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

