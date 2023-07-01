The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

