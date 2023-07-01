Tiaa Fsb Has $2.63 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after buying an additional 455,915 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $161.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $161.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

