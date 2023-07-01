Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,572 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $74,642,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,017.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 664,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Bunge Price Performance

Bunge stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

