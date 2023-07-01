Tiaa Fsb Sells 9,642 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.1% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 71.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

