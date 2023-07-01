Tiaa Fsb Has $2.78 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

