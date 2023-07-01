Tiaa Fsb Has $3.03 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

