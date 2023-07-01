The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

