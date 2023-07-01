Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CEO Thomas William Burns Sells 26,810 Shares

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 26,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,881,793.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $47,305,462.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Thomas William Burns sold 142 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $8,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Thomas William Burns sold 7 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $420.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $71.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 16.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

