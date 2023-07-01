CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) CEO John Earl Jackson Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) CEO John Earl Jackson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,041.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.26 on Friday. CSI Compressco LP has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $178.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSI Compressco in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

