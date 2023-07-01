Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider John Abernethy Purchases 25,000 Shares

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Free Report) insider John Abernethy acquired 25,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$20,675.00 ($13,783.33).

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a current ratio of 33.19.

Get Clime Capital alerts:

Clime Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.