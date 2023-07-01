CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) CFO Scott T. Wheeler Sells 21,530 Shares of Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $1,922,629.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,996,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.2 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

