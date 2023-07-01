Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Director Sells $30,480.00 in Stock

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) Director Ian Isaacs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,492.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 1.9 %

GLRE opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $367.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $158.12 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,674,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 92,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

GLRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

