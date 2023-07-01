Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Director Sells $30,480.00 in Stock

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) Director Ian Isaacs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,492.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 1.9 %
GLRE opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $367.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.97.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $158.12 million for the quarter.
GLRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
