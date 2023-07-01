ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CEM opened at $34.69 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $252,324.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,396,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,355,979.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 58,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,642 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

