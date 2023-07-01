First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 98,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 39,265 shares.The stock last traded at $95.16 and had previously closed at $94.42.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
