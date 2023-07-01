Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 2,730 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

