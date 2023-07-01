TAP Consulting LLC Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $130.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 310.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

