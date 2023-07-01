IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 124.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 153,882 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after buying an additional 93,570 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

