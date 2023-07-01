Empirical Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $721,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $237.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.