IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,489 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,177,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $75.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

